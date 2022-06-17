The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Contracts With Joel Corry, Camp Player Previews, Danny Smith Comments, Reader Emails & More

Season 12, Episode 142 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking more about the Pittsburgh Steelers signing safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a four-year contract extension that now makes him the highest paid player at his position. We discuss the contract details, the team’s current salary cap situation now that the deal is done and what may or may not lie ahead for the team this summer.

As part of us continuing to preview Steelers players ahead of training camp get underway, Alex and I spend the Friday show discussing Chris Boswell, Miles Boykin, Devin Bush, Chase Claypool, Mason Cole, and James Daniels in this episode.

Alex goes over a few breakdowns on players that he has completed. We also discuss recent comments made by Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith about the returner job being wide open ahead of training camp getting underway.

In the second part of the show, Alex and I are once again joined by former NFL agent Joel Corry, who currently contributes for CBS Sports. We talk to Joel about the new deal that Fitzpatrick signed and what the market value is for wide receiver Diontae Johnson and if an extension with him might get done this summer. We also talk about several other contract and salary cap topics. It’s a great 45-minute talk with Joel.

Make sure you follow Joel on Twitter at @corryjoel, read his work on CBS Sports and listen to his podcast.

We recap and breakdown our talk with Joel later in the show and also get to a few questions we received from listeners to close this Friday episode out.

