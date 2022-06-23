Steelers To Induct 2022 Hall Of Honor Class Week 10 Versus Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their 2022 “game themes” throughout the preseason and regular season. Most notably will be the team inducting their 2022 Hall of Honor Class during their Week 10 home game against the New Orleans Saints. The game will take place November 13th and kickoff at 1 PM/EST.

The 2022 Hall of Honor inductees should be announced sometime during training camp. Created in 2017 to remember some of the Steelers’ greatest legends, especially ones not enshrined by Canton, it’s full of some of the best players and people in team history. Last year’s class included OT Jon Kolb, WR Louis Lipps, S Carnell Lake and OL and broadcaster Tunch Ilkin.

Other notable events on the Steelers’ calendar include a homecoming in the team’s preseason opener against Seattle. According to a team press release, that will invite Steelers’ legends to Heinz Field as the team kicks off their 2022 season. The team will hold “Alumni Weekend” Week Four against the Jets while the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” Week takes place December 11th, a home game against the Baltimore Ravens. Players are allowed to warmup in special cleats dedicated to causes important to them. Local artists always do a good job making their footwear look extra special.

Though exact plans are unclear, the Steelers and NFL will be celebrating the 50th year of the Immaculate Reception on Christmas Eve as the Raiders come to town. Las Vegas probably won’t partake in the celebration.

2022 marks a year of football normalcy, the first full one since the pandemic. The Steelers are heading back to Latrobe and St. Vincent College for the first time since 2019, holding camp at Heinz Field each of the last two seasons. There won’t be any restrictions on regular season fan attendance either, though there weren’t any barriers last year either. Football will be back in full force in 2022 as the Steelers being a new chapter in their history, one without Ben Roethlisberger or Kevin Colbert.

