Steelers Place DE Stephon Tuitt On Reserve/Retired List

The deed has now been done and the Pittsburgh Steelers now have another spot on their 90-man roster open.

According to the official NFL transaction sheet on Thursday, the Steelers have now placed defensive end Stephon Tuitt on the Reserve/Retired list. This move comes just one day after Tuitt announced he was retiring from the NFL.

With this move happening after June 1, the Steelers will initially save $9,048,560 in 2022 cap space ahead of top 51 roster displacement taking place. Additionally, the Steelers will now also have a dead money charge of $4.755 million on the books for 2023. That amount of future signing bonus proration past 2022 defers because of the date being post June 1.

The Steelers will also have a dead money charge in 2022 of $4,925,750 with Tuitt’s name on it. That was the amount of signing bonus proration that was on the books for him in 2022. The Steelers total 2022 dead money amount now sits at $30,863,174.

The Steelers now have an open roster that they can fill and one would think they will fill it prior to the team’s mandatory minicamp getting underway next week.