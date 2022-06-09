Steelers Casting A ‘Big Net’ In Search For Slot Answers Following Key Departures In Offseason

“We’re casting a big net. We feel comfortable with the candidates that we have,” Tomlin said to reporters Thursday following the final day of mandatory minicamp, according to video via Steelers.com. “The reality is that you need all types, particularly in today’s game, for matchup purposes. So, we’re casting a big net. A lot of guys are acclimating themselves to that space and showing that they’re capable.”

The Steelers will definitely need all types of players to replace the toughness and consistency of Smith-Schuster, and the speed and wiggle of McCloud. Claypool has received work in the slot during OTAs and minicamp and had quite a bit of success there when used as a rookie, before rarely seeing the slot in 2021. He’s the type of big-bodied receiver with speed that could give linebackers and safeties fits out of the slot.

Miller brings a ton of experience in the slot as well, having spent time at the position with the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans in his career, before playing in one game with the Steelers last season, recording one catch out of the slot.

Then there’s Pickens and Austin III, both of whom bring slot experience and boundary versatility to the table overall. Though Pickens profiles as more of an outside receiver for the time being, he has the skillset to thrive in the slot, should the Steelers want to see him there overall. Same with Austin, who is going to be a matchup nightmare as a route runner and after the catch guy as well, which fits in nicely in the slot in Matt Canada’s system.

No matter who ends up receiving the majority of the snaps in the slot, the Steelers certainly have options at the position, much more than they had last season at the very least. That’s promising overall for the black and gold.