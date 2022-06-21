Schefter: Steelers Sign DL Larry Ogunjobi To One-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed DL Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year contract, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter moments ago.

Former Bengals’ DT Larry Ogunjobi has signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source. Ogunjobi now will have played for the Browns, Bengals and Steelers, leaving the Ravens as the lone Ogunjobi-less AFC North team. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2022

The Steelers officially announced the move moments ago.

Exact financial terms were not immediately known.

Ogunjobi visited with the team earlier today. He will stay in the AFC North, beginning it in Cleveland before spending last year in Cincinnati. Ogunjobi recorded a career-high seven sacks last season for the Bengals.

He was set to sign a $40.5 million deal this offseason with the Chicago Bears but the deal fell through due to Ogunjobi failing his physical. Now, the Steelers add him to their d-line room to help replace the retired Stephon Tuitt.

A third round pick out of Charlotte by the Browns in 2017, he started three seasons with the team. A solid run defender with pass rush juice, he recorded 11 sacks across 2018-2019 before seeing his numbers dip in 2020 to just 2.5 sacks. But he bounced back in a big way on a one-year deal with Cincinnati last year, nearly earning him that big payday in Chicago.

The Steelers now have a deep defensive line room, rectifying their lack of depth that was tested and exposed last season.

Top of the Steelers' d-line room. Cam Heyward

Chris Wormley

Tyson Alualu

Montravius Adams

Isaiahh Loudermilk

DeMarvin Leal

Larry Ogunjobi Steelers almost always keep six. Injuries could change things but right now, hard to cut anyone from that room. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) June 21, 2022

Developing story.