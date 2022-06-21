Steelers News

Schefter: Steelers Sign DL Larry Ogunjobi To One-Year Deal

Posted on

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed DL Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year contract, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter moments ago.

The Steelers officially announced the move moments ago.

Exact financial terms were not immediately known.

Ogunjobi visited with the team earlier today. He will stay in the AFC North, beginning it in Cleveland before spending last year in Cincinnati. Ogunjobi recorded a career-high seven sacks last season for the Bengals.

He was set to sign a $40.5 million deal this offseason with the Chicago Bears but the deal fell through due to Ogunjobi failing his physical. Now, the Steelers add him to their d-line room to help replace the retired Stephon Tuitt.

A third round pick out of Charlotte by the Browns in 2017, he started three seasons with the team. A solid run defender with pass rush juice, he recorded 11 sacks across 2018-2019 before seeing his numbers dip in 2020 to just 2.5 sacks. But he bounced back in a big way on a one-year deal with Cincinnati last year, nearly earning him that big payday in Chicago.

The Steelers now have a deep defensive line room, rectifying their lack of depth that was tested and exposed last season.

Developing story.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!