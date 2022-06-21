Schefter: DL Larry Ogunjobi Visiting Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have big plans to fill the 90th spot on their roster. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi is visiting the team today.

Former Bengals’ DT Larry Ogunjobi, who had seven sacks last season, is visiting today with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source. He recently visited with the New York Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2022

A potential signing would help fill the void left by Stephon Tuitt’s retirement. Ogunjobi was in line for a big payday with the Chicago Bears, initially agreeing to a $40.5 million contract early in free agency. The deal fell through when he failed his physical, likely due to a foot injury he suffered in the postseason.

Ogunjobi has been a full-time starter the past four seasons. He’s spent most of his career in Cleveland, a third round pick by the team in 2017, and has been a solid run stuffer and pass rusher. He signed with the Cincinnati Bengals last year and posted a career-high seven sacks. Health and cost are two obvious obstacles but he’d be a strong fit in Pittsburgh. With his entire playing career in the AFC North, the Steelers know him well. Mason Rudolph knows him especially well.

We’ll let you know if he signs. So long as he isn’t looking for another $40 million payday, and he’s almost certainly not, the Steelers certainly have the cap space to afford him.