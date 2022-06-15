Report: Steelers Sign S Minkah Fitzpatrick To Four-Year Extension; Now NFL’s Highest Paid Safety

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a new contract extension that makes him the highest paid safety in the NFL.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Fitzpatrick has come to terms on a four-year contract extension with a new money average of $18.4 million per year. $36 million of that is guaranteed at signing, per the report.

Fitzpatrick was previously scheduled to earn $10.612 million in 2022 as part of the team picking up the fifth year option on his rookie contract over a year ago.

The Steelers acquired Fitzpatrick via a trade with the Miami Dolphins a few weeks into the 2019 season. Since coming to Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick, a former first round dragt pick out of Alabama, has registered 203 total tackles, 11 interceptions and three forced fumbles. He has scored three defensive touchdowns as a member of the Steelers.