NFL Won’t Hold 2022 Supplemental Draft

If you’re big into all things NFL Draft, and I mean all things NFL Draft, you’re bound to be a little disappointed by today’s news. The NFL announced there will be no 2022 Supplemental Draft, a minor footnote on the league calendar but one that’s been occurring for decades.

The news came via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The NFL just informed clubs there won’t be a supplemental draft in 2022, per source. Under the CBA, the league gets to choose whether to hold one for prospects whose eligibility changed. Not this year. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 24, 2022

The Supplemental Draft was created in 1977 and has been sparsely used over the years with 46 players selected over that span. Notable names to come from here include QB Bernie Kosar, LB Brian Bosworth, WR Cris Carter, OT Mike Wahle, and more recently, WR Josh Gordon.

No player had been selected since 2019 when the Arizona Cardinals took Jalen Thompson at the cost of their 2020 5th round pick. The Steelers have never selected a player in the supplemental draft so it’s doubtful they’re too upset by the news. It’s unclear why the NFL eliminated it this year but given the large pool of college prospects that came out of the 2022 class, perhaps there simply weren’t many eligible players. No word on if the league will bring the draft back in 2023. It’ll likely depend on what the potential class looks like.