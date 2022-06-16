New Details For Minkah Fitzpatrick Contract Extension Surface

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a lucrative contract extension on Wednesday that now makes him the highest paid player in the NFL at his position. On Thursday morning, more details of his new deal surfaced from Field Yates of ESPN.

According to Yates, Fitzpatrick received a $17.5 million signing bonus as part of his extension. His new base salary is reportedly $4 million. Yates goes on to report that Fitzpatrick’s new cap charge for 2022 is $8,124,235, which would be a decrease of $2,487,675 from what it was previously scheduled to be. Fitzpatrick was previously on the books to have a cap charge of $10.612 million after having his fifth-year option picked up over a year ago.

Now, there does seem to be some missing info here as the numbers that Yates provided add up to just a $7.5 million cap charge for 2022. Why? Well, the proration amount for 2022 on $17.5 million over five years would be $3.5 million. When added to a $4 million base, that would produce a 2022 cap charge of $7.5 million.

Ahead of Fitzpatrick’s contract getting done, the Steelers were $20,325,877 under the cap. If the cap savings listed by Yates are correct, the team would then be $22,813,642 under the cap, pending the signing of first round draft pick Kenny Pickett.

There are obviously more details yet to come related to Fitzpatrick’s new deal and I will pass them along as soon as the become available. I will highlight any previous mistakes, if any, along the way.

UPDATE: Per former NFL agent Joel Corry of CBS Sports, there’s a 17th game roster bonus of $624,235. Fitzpatrick was going to get the $624,235 as a 17th game check game if he played out the option year. It would have been classified as benefit instead of salary cap charge.