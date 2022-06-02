New Contract Details For New Steelers OL Trent Scott

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed offensive lineman Trent Scott a few weeks ago, and the terms related to that one-year contract are now finally known thanks to the NFLPA.

The base value of the contract reportedly totals out at $1.035 million and that’s Scott’s base salary for 2022 as well. He did not receive a signing bonus as part of his deal. Scott’s cap charge for 2022 is just just $895,000, because of his deal being a veteran signing benefit contract.

Scott was signed originally in 2018 by the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State, where he played four seasons (2013, ’15-17) after redshirting in 2014. He allowed just three sacks in his collegiate career. As a senior in 2017, Scott posted 39 pancake blocks and no sacks en route to earning first-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference recognition.

Since entering the NFL, Scott has made a total of 19 starts with nine of those coming with the Chargers in 2019. Last season with the Carolina Panthers, Scott made five starts on his way to playing 335 total offensive snaps.