More Than Three-Quarters Of Steelers’ Roster Will Be First-Timers At Latrobe In 2022

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t been able to conduct their annual training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. This summer, however, the plan is for the Steelers to return to Latrobe and that will certainly please a large portion of team’s fanbase. With it being so long between training camps at Latrobe, this year will mark the first time that most of the players currently under contract with the Steelers will get a chance to partake in practices at Saint Vincent College.

The Steelers broke their annual mandatory minicamp on Thursday with 89 players on their active roster. Only 21 of those 89 players have been to training camp in Latrobe with the Steelers before, however. The full list of those 21 players is below and it’s headlined by several key veterans in the form of defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, nose tackle Tyson Alualu, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and cornerback Cameron Sutton.

The list of 21 players also includes 13 former draft picks in Heyward, Watt, Sutton, safety Terrell Edmunds, inside linebacker Devin Bush, tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, wide receiver Diontae Johnson, running back Benny Snell Jr., tight end Zach Gentry, inside linebacker Marcus Allen, cornerback Justin Layne, inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III, and quarterback Mason Rudolph.

How many of these 21 players will ultimately make the Steelers 53-man roster after camp breaks? That’s yet to be determined but it certainly won’t be all of them.

The Steelers’ players will report to training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on Tuesday, July 26, and the team’s first practice open to the public will begin on Wednesday, July 27, with the first practice in pads taking place on Monday, August 1.

Steelers Players Who Have Previously Participated In Training Camp At Latrobe

NT Tyson Alualu

DT Cameron Heyward

K Chris Boswell

CB Cameron Sutton

OLB T.J. Watt

T Chukwuma Okorafor

QB Mason Rudolph

S Terrell Edmunds

ILB Marcus Allen

RB Trey Edmunds

ILB Robert Spillane

ILB Devin Bush

WR Diontae Johnson

CB Justin Layne

RB Benny Snell Jr.

TE Zach Gentry

ILB Ulysees Gilbert III

C J.C. Hassenauer

DT Henry Mondeaux

OLB Tuzar Skipper

TE Kevin Rader