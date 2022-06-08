Mitch Trubisky: ‘It’s Important To Be Myself’

A lot can be said about Mitch Trubisky’s performance in his first five NFL seasons. While there’s some negatives to acknowledge, an undeniable positive that is starting to stick with him is his ability to build rapport with teammates. Whether that’s been in Chicago, Buffalo or now Pittsburgh, teammates and coaches have raved over Trubisky’s personable approach. It seems like the easiest way to fit in right away, especially with him being on his third team in three seasons.

“I just feel like it’s important to be myself, and I think that first impression will take care of itself,” said Trubisky about whether it was important for him to make an early impression on his teammates when speaking to the media on Day 2 of mandatory minicamp in a video posted to Steelers.com. “So if I just come in here, be me, be a leader for this offense and a guy that other guys can come to and talk to and learn from and go out on the field and work hard with, then I’ll earn that respect and trust. That’s all I’m trying to do is be myself.”

While he attempted just eight passes last season as Josh Allen’s backup with the Bills, Trubisky has said numerous times that he soaked up as much as he could from that experience. Trubisky has clearly taken up a willingness to find out what makes his new teammates tick and what he can do to establish meaningful connections. While it’s a form of professionalism for a veteran, it’s also something that he clearly feels could help propel him to the starting job out of training camp.

And despite previously being a starter for significant parts of four seasons with the Bears, it’s obvious that he better understands the intangible work that has to be put in for him to earn another starting gig with the Steelers. It’s just a plus for him and the Steelers that he witnessed that for a full season after being on the sidelines with Allen.

It’s also important to realize that Trubisky’s leadership style may have also at least partially helped the Steelers snag their new starting right guard in former Bears offensive lineman James Daniels. It just shows that Trubisky’s work off the field may be just as important to his potential future success on it.