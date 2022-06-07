Matt Canada Clarifies QB Depth Chart: Trubisky Starting, Pickett Third-String

Though it was heavily implied over the first two weeks of OTAs, Matt Canada confirmed the QB pecking order during the Steelers’ spring ball. Here’s how it looks.

1. Mitch Trubisky

2. Mason Rudolph

3. Kenny Pickett

4. Chris Oladokun

A largely expected configuration. Speaking with reporters Tuesday in audio provided by 93.7 The Fan, Canada talked about the depth chart.

“Mitch is one and he’s working with the ones and doing a real good job with that,” Canada said. “Mason is the two and Kenny is three and we’re working it that way based on experience, based on resumes.”

Those spots certainly aren’t etched in stone as the team gets ready for training camp. With so much uncertainty at the position, there’s likely to be plenty of mixing and matching along the way, especially as the team works situational football. There’s no question the team needs to get as many looks at Trubisky and Pickett, the new faces, as much as they can in order to make an informed decision heading into Week One. Rudolph is part of the competition, and him running as the #2 right now indicates that, but the team knows him better than the other two. They can afford to give him fewer reps.

Canada also made it clear the QB depth chart was set by Mike Tomlin.

“Coach made that decision.”

And Tomlin will be the man who chooses the team’s Week One starter and any quarterback changes throughout the season.

Until then, Pittsburgh will have two more days of mandatory minicamp, roughly 20 training camp practices, the remainder of summer practices after the team breaks camp, and three preseason games to decide on a starter. That’s a fair amount of time and plenty of information to process but Pittsburgh has a QB competition for the first time in about 20 years. Such a battle didn’t really even exist in 2004, when it was clear Ben Roethlisberger would serve as the team’s backup and only started when injuries to Charlie Batch and Tommy Maddox forced the team’s hand.