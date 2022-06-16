Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 469, I look past the new deal just signed by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and forward to the plausibly of wide receiver Diontae Johnson now getting an extension from the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 469)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-6-16-22-episode-469
6bc9mw6n