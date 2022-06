Happy to hop back on with Stan Savran to talk some Pittsburgh Steelers. We discuss the signing of DL Larry Ogunjobi and his potential role in the defense. We focus on the defensive line room as a whole before switching over to the offensive line and what fans can expect from the front five this year.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for listening.

The interview starts at the beginning so you don’t need to scrub through to listen.