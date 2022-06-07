Listen: Discussing Steelers’ D-Line With Stan Savran

Happy to be back on The Stan Savran Show Monday for a quick update on the Pittsburgh Steelers. If you have a few minutes, check out our discussion focusing in on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive line. We talk about Isaiahh Loudermilk’s growth and development, what to expect from DeMarvin Leal as a rookie, and why Devin Bush is in a better position to succeed this year.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for listening.

The interview starts around the 25:00 minute mark.