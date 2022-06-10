LB Joe Schobert Visiting Saints

Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker Joe Schobert may be looking to join Taco Charlton in New Orleans. According to multiple reports, Schobert is visiting the Saints Friday.

Linebacker Joe Schobert is visiting the Saints, per source. He had 112 tackles last year for the Steelers. Made the Pro Bowl in 2017 while with the Browns. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) June 10, 2022

Pittsburgh traded for Schobert last summer, right as the team finished up training camp, sending a sixth-round pick to Jacksonville. Schobert became an immediate starter and racked up tackle numbers, finishing 2021 with 112 tackles in 16 games. But his overall play was poor, asked to catch a moving train right before the season began, and his impact plays were far and few between. Combined with Devin Bush and the defensive line struggles and Pittsburgh finished with the 32nd-ranked run defense, allowing 5.0 yards per carry. It was their worst performance in team history.

The Steelers released Schobert on March 17th and he’s remained a free agent with very little reported interest until today. We’ll update this post if he signs later today.

Replacing Schobert in Pittsburgh is Myles Jack, signed to a two-deal deal. Hopefully this former Jaguars’ linebackers works out better for the team.