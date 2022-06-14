Former Steelers’ NT Isaiah Buggs Working Out With Falcons Tuesday

Former Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Isaiah Buggs is working out with the Atlanta Falcons Tuesday, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson via the official league transactions sheet. Buggs is one of several players working out during the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Atlanta Falcons working out Isaiah Buggs, Emeka Emezie, Adam Coon, Dakota Allen, Jalen Dalton and Jonotthan Harrison — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 14, 2022

Buggs has struggled to stick since being released by the Steelers late last year. He briefly signed with the Las Vegas Raiders but wasn’t retained in the offseason. Since, he’s been on the tryout circuit, invited to but not signed during the Minnesota Vikings’ rookie minicamp. Now, he’s trying to latch on with the Falcons.

Pittsburgh drafted Buggs in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, reuniting with college D-line coach Karl Dunbar. Buggs appeared in 29 games, making seven starts, and the occasional impressive play, like his fourth down tackle on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. But his play was largely below-the-line and he struggled mightily attempting to replace Tyson Alualu in 2021, struggling with his assignment and consistency. Pittsburgh allowed a league and franchise-worst 5.0 YPC last season and with Buggs on the field, that number was far higher.

Buggs’ NFL career is near its end, but he’ll try to latch on for one more summer with Atlanta.