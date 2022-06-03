First Weekend Of June: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Moving right along this offseason. The Pittsburgh Steelers finished up their second and final week of voluntary OTAs. Next week will be their last team-action until training camp with a three-day, mandatory minicamp Tuesday through Thursday. After that, you won’t see the Steelers as a collective until they return to St. Vincent College – hooray – in late July.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Should the Steelers sign a defensive lineman to replace Stephon Tuitt?

2 – Will any Steeler not report to next week’s mandatory minicamp?

3 – Who was the better Kevin Colbert draft pick, Plaxico Burress or JuJu Smith-Schuster? Consider talent, value, impact, etc.

4 – Who was the worse Kevin Colbert draft pick, Artie Burns or Dri Archer? Again, consider talent, value (first versus third round pick), impact, etc.

5 – Over/under 65 receptions for Pat Freiermuth this season?

Recap of 2022 Post-OTA Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents overwhelmingly believe Omar Kahn is an excellent choice to be Steelers General Manager. 90% voted in favor. If the Steelers return to the playoffs over the next few seasons and win some postseason games that support will likely remain. If not …

Question 2: Brandon Hunt no longer appears on the Steelers front office roster. The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly hired Hunt to an unnamed role on their scouting staff. Almost 90% of respondents believed Hunt would no longer be a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. His absence from the front office roster makes it clear he will be changing out his Black and Gold wardrobe.

Question 3: 79% of respondents say Kendrick Green will end up as a backup on the offensive line. Not a sterling endorsement of the Steelers 2022 third round choice. Green has plenty of incentive to prove his critics wrong in his sophomore season.

Question 4: 70% of respondents indicated they would not be bothered if Diontae Johnson failed to show for the voluntary OTA workouts. Diontae returned for the second week of OTA’s.

Question 5: Respondents suggested a dozen different titles for Kevin Colbert should he remain working with the Steelers after stepping down as general manager. Special advisor turned out to be the favorite. The only other title mentioned more than once was just plain old advisor dropping the descriptor special. My favorite was the Great Super King Chief of the most Benevolent High Office of the Steeler Franchise. He’d probably prefer to be called Kevin.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Omar Right Choice? Is Brandon Hunt Still Here? Green Starts or Backup? Will Diontae be in OTA? Colbert New Title SD Consensus YES NO BACKUP NO SPECIAL ADVISOR Correct Answers TBD NO TBD YES TBD

Here we go!