End Of Minicamp: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

We’re entering the dead zone of the NFL offseason. The Pittsburgh Steelers have wrapped up their spring work, concluding their three day mandatory minicamp yesterday. Now, the team will have the next seven weeks off before reporting – and returning – to St. Vincent College in late July. We’ll certainly work hard to fill that space with as much content possible.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Will the Steelers sign a veteran free agent from now until the start of training camp?

2 – You’ll see my answer Monday morning but in your opinion, who is Kevin Colbert’s best ever draft pick? Consider production, where the player was drafted, etc.

3 – Had fun with these last week so I’ll ask them again to pass time. Which was the worst pick – Jarvis Jones (Round 1) or Ricardo Colclough (Round 2)? Consider production, where the players were drafted, etc.

4 – Who was the better Kevin Colbert pick. Bud Dupree (Round 1) or Clark Haggans (Round 5), Same criteria for you to consider.

5 – Will Deshaun Watson play a snap for the Browns this year?

Recap of 2022 First Weekend Of June Five Questions

Question 1: We asked if the Steelers should sign a DL post-Stephon Tuitt’s retirement. Out of 21 respondents, two-thirds (14) said the team should not, a relatively surprising answer especially by that majority. Only seven people think the team should. So far, there’s been no movement. In fact, the team hasn’t even added a 90th man to their roster.

Question 2: We asked if any Steelers would not show up to this week’s mandatory minicamp. All 89 players on the roster attended, which is what fans assumed (Cam Heyward appears to have have an excused absence late in the week, but we’ll still count him as attending). 18 readers (85.7%) said the team would have perfect attendance. A couple people thought Diontae Johnson may not attend but he showed up and appeared to go through practice in full.

Question 3: We asked who the better pick was – Plaxico Burress or JuJu Smith-Schuster? We landed in “recount territory” results here with Smith-Schuster receiving 11 votes to Burress’ ten. JuJu narrowly wins with 52.4% of the vote. Proof that every vote matters.

Question 4: We asked who the worse pick was – Artie Burns or Dri Archer? Like question #1, 14 (66.7%) of responders said Burns was the worse pick, primarily because he was a first round selection as opposed to Archer’s third. Some still chose Archer considering, 1:1, he contributed far less than Burns did.

Question 5: We set the over/under for Pat Freiermuth’s receptions at 65. Of the 20 who took a side (one responder went push right at 65), the results were split down the middle. Ten took the over, ten took the under, though most had him in the 60-70 ballpark. But a 50% share of the vote to each side. I should’ve made it 65.5.