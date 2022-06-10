Drafting Of Kenny Pickett Named Steelers’ Best Offseason Move By CBS Sports

In an offseason filled with additions and subtractions to the roster, one move stands above the rest for the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin.

That move? Drafting Pittsburgh Panthers’ star quarterback Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall.

It was certainly a busy offseason for the Steelers in the final months of now-retired GM Kevin Colbert’s career, one unlike any we’ll likely see ever again, considering the way the Steelers do busy year after year.

While the additions of offensive linemen James Daniels and Mason Cole might be more impactful right away for the Steelers, as well as the signings of cornerback Levi Wallace and linebacker Myles Jack on the defensive side of the football, in the end things continue to revolve around the quarterback position, with Pickett being the key addition, according to Benjamin.

“Pittsburgh quietly had a tremendous offseason, bolstering an iffy line with ex-Bears OG James Daniels and finding another draft-day WR gem in George Pickens,” Benjamin writes. “But nothing matters more than QB, and while Pickett may very well project as more of a safe signal-caller than a spicy one, he’s got the hometown roots and all-around toolkit to keep Mike Tomlin in the playoff mix.”