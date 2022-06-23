Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your Pittsburgh Steelers’ mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Mackinstosh: With all the big changes on the team from the front office to the QB room and everything in between it seems like the Depot has been working overtime, which we love! Any plans for a nice summer vacation before training camp starts?

Alex: Appreciate that man but I think things have been too busy for a vacation. Arguably the biggest offseason we’ve had and things haven’t slowed down that much post-draft. New GM, the offseason program, Fitzpatrick’s extension, the Ogunjobi signing, and everything else. A lot of work to do. But thank you for your support.