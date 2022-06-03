Antonio Brown Returns To City Of Pittsburgh For Concert, ‘Reunion Tour’

Hopefully the headline didn’t scare you too much. Antonio Brown is not signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in any capacity. But he is back in the 412 tonight for what he calls a “reunion tour,” with a concert set to take place in a couple of hours.

According to WTAE, the concert will take place tonight at Enclave on the South Side Flats. We’ll see if the show starts on time. Brown has a reputation for showing up…let’s say fashionably late. In fact, his concert was initially set for May 20th but was rescheduled due to Brown hanging out with Floyd Mayweather in Dubai, a sentence I didn’t think I’d ever write. Yet here we are.

AB has a concert date in Pittsburgh coming up 🤔#Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/FQ84b6Fxmn — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) May 16, 2022

Brown made some noise two weeks ago when he tweeted that he “just wanna retire a Steeler,” though he made it clear he wanted to sign a one-day contract with the team, not come back and actually play.

Just wanna Retire A Steeler — AB (@AB84) May 16, 2022

Not Play Jus Retire so we Clear — AB (@AB84) May 16, 2022

The Steelers don’t seem to have any mutual interest.

Most recently, Brown strongly hinted at retiring, indicating he had no plans to play in 2022. His last stop was Tampa Bay, where he won a Super Bowl. And like everywhere else, forced himself off the team thanks to a viral disrobing in the middle of the game, running off into the locker room.

Drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2011 draft, Brown quickly emerged as one of the league’s best receivers. From 2013 to 2018, he was uncoverable and had an unmatched work ethic that earned him fame, money, and status. Brown forced his way out of Pittsburgh and landed with the Raiders. But he never played a down for the team and forced them to cut him. He briefly signed with the New England Patriots before joining Tampa Bay in 2019. Brown has had numerous legal issues along the way and many have questioned his state of mind.

All of…that aside, Brown will apparently put on a show tonight. I’m sure plenty of Steelers’ fans will attend and Brown will likely talk about the team during the concert. Which will kick up another wave of tweets, headlines, and yeah, we’re probably going to write about it again. It’s the offseason, after all.