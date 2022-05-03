Watch: The Depot 180 — May 3 — Episode 219

Episode 219 — May 3, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

With the NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, there is plenty to discuss when it comes to the latest additions to the team. In today’s episode I discuss all of the draft picks, Kevin Colbert’s imminent departure, and a post-draft free agent signing in the secondary.

