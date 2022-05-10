Watch: The Depot 180 — May 10 — Episode 221

Episode 221 — May 10, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Attention has shifted for the Pittsburgh Steelers from the draft to finding the future general manager of the team. In today’s episode I discuss the latest on the hiring process for the next GM. I also talk about the roster cutdowns to the offseason limit and available free agents at the cornerback position.

