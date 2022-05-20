Watch: Minkah Fitzpatrick Is Proof Scheme Matters Even For Great Players

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re broadening out a little bit on the importance of scheme and system fit and how, if done wrong, can negatively impact even great players. In this video, we look at Minkah Fitzpatrick and the issues Pittsburgh had trying to play him in the slot the first two weeks of the year.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Disclaimer: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.