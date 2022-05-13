Watch: How LB Mark Robinson Thinks Like A RB

New video breakdown for you guys today, checking out 7th round pick LB Mark Robinson. A former RB in college before switching sides, Steelers’ DC Teryl Austin recently spoke to how Robinson’s offensive background helps him on defense. Today, we go through four plays to help highlight what Austin is talking about.

