Tryout CB Carlins Platel Reportedly Signing With Steelers

It appears the Pittsburgh Steelers will be signing at least one tryout player out of their rookie minicamp. According to this tweet from Mike Uva of Gamecocks Central, South Carolina CB Carlins Platel is being added to the team’s 90-man roster.

Former South Carolina DB @CarlinsPlatel has informed me that he has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Platel took some time to talk with me to shared his thoughts on reaching this point after starting his career at DII @AssumptionFB. https://t.co/kOqR8IBfPx — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) May 15, 2022

“It’s surreal,” he told Uva in the above article about signing with the team. “It’s a dream come true. I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a little kid but it’s gotta be short lived because I gotta keep working to make that 53 (man roster).”

In our blurb on the 28 tryout players, we wrote this about Platel:

“A slot corner build at his size and short arms (29 1/2 inches), he transferred from Assumption College to South Carolina this past year. A reserve DB, he recorded just 15 tackles in 2021, though he did force two fumbles. He ran in the 4.6’s and his agility scores were poor (4.33/7.39) and that potential lack of change-of-direction may hurt him if he’s playing inside.”

As Uva’s tweet notes, Platel transferred from Assumption College to South Carolina for the 2021 season, recording 15 tackles and two forced fumbles as a rotational player, most often used as the Gamecocks’ slot corner. He projects as a slot corner for the team. Platel was in camp with the Philadelphia Eagles this week, earning him an invite to Pittsburgh.

Excluding the COVID years, the Steelers’ streak of signing at least one tryout player to their roster continues. It’s unknown if Platel is the only one the team is adding as they exit rookie minicamp and prepare for OTAs.

The Steelers have yet to officially announce the move. There will need to be a corresponding move with it since the Steelers currently sit at the max of 90 players on their roster.