The Winner Of The 2022 Steelers Mock Draft Contest Is …

The great David Orochena has now finally managed to score all of the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers mock draft contest submissions that we received this year. According to the results that we have, it was a very close contest.

Jake Ford and Jonathan Stevens both scored 55 points. Jake and Jonathan both entered 262 for the tiebreaker for Utah wide receiver Deven Thompkins who went undrafted. So, this year we have co-winners that will split the first and second prizes. Nicholas Lapointe came in third with 50 points (tied with two other entries but had closest tiebreaker). Congratulations to the winners! Jake Ford named all seven Steelers draft picks this year plus placed four in the correct round. Jonathan Stevens named six drafted players with five in the correct round.

As of right now, these are your first, second and third-placers as part of the unofficial results of the contest. In order to make sure that we did not make any mistakes or miss any submissions, all of you have until 9 AM EST Sunday to protest that you had a higher score than Jake, Jonathan, and Nicholas. If no errors are found, then these people will be paid their winnings Sunday night.

Contact me here with year name and email address you sent your entry from if you feel you need to protest your scoring.

The three unofficial winners need to contact me soon via this contact form to claim your winnings.

I hope you all enjoyed the contest once again this year, and I am always open to making it better if you have any ideas. If you feel your submission needs to be double-checked, email me and tell me your submission name and what you think your score should be.

Interesting enough, 94% of entries named Kenny Pickett with all but one saying he would be selected in the first round. I guess a few folks never thought he’d make it to round 20 for the Steelers to select him.