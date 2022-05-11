The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Roster Moves, Kenny Pickett Off-Script Plays, George Pickens Film Study, Listener Emails & More

Season 12, Episode 128 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get to talking about the upcoming Thursday release of the NFL’s 2022 regular season schedule. We go over the few deemed leaks and wonder if the Pittsburgh Steelers will once again open on the road in Week 1. We also go over the fuss about the Steelers rookie jersey numbers to open this show.

The Steelers made a few roster moves on Tuesday so Alex and I recap those and discuss the contract numbers related to the final undrafted free agent signing. We give a tiny preview of the Steelers upcoming rookie minicamp and how it will include a large number of tryout players.

Another contextualization of Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has been completed with the focus of it being on his 2021 off-script pass attempts. Alex and I review what that study shows and also talk some about his adjusted completion percentage from his college career on throws longer than 9 yards. We attempt to provide a lot of context along the way in our discussions of Pickett.

Alex recently completed a deeper dive on Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens, so we go over his findings later in this show.

We then close out this Wednesday AM show by answering a few listener questions we received via the e-mail machine.

