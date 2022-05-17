Season 12, Episode 130 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I recap the busy weekend that the Pittsburgh Steelers had. We go over the several signings and corresponding transactions that the team made since the end of last week and that includes us talking a lot about the team’s newest veteran offensive lineman as well.

The Steelers have signed four of their 2022 draft picks as of Tuesday morning, so Alex and I discuss that news. We also talk some about the Steelers 2022 schedule so that I have an opportunity to weigh in on it.

Several draft picks talked during the team’s rookie minicamp, so Alex and I discuss which two stuck out the most to us over the weekend.

Former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is back in the news this week, so Alex and I discuss him wanting to retire a Steeler.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Roster Moves, Draft Pick Signings, Schedule Talk, Antonio Brown, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-may-17-episode-1566

