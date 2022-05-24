Season 12, Episode 132 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers annual OTA practices this week,. We go over seven main things we are looking for during the OTA sessions for starters and this conversation runs a good 30 minutes.

The Steelers general manager search is winding down so we go over the latest report concerning that topic. We also discuss the 2022 NFL Power Rankings that Peter King released this week and if his placement of the Steelers within those is fair.

The Steelers are one of 11 teams that have failed to win a playoff game in the last five seasons so we go over that dubious distinction and how it ranks in franchise history as well. We talk about how that streak could extend to six seasons in 2022.

Alex and I then proceed to answer a few listener emails to close out this Tuesday show.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers OTA Preview, GM Search, Power Rankings, Playoff Win Drought, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-may-24-episode-1570

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 132 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n