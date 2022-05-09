The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Ongoing GM Search, Kenny Pickett College Fumbles, Devin Jackson On Draft Class, Listener Emails & More

Season 12, Episode 127 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get to talking about the ongoing process related to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ search for a new general manager to replace the outgoing Kevin Colbert and that includes us covering the news that Doug Whaley is being brought in for a second interview.

Next on the show, Alex and I discuss new Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and specifically, the fumbles he had in his five college seasons. We go over the full contextualization that I did on Pickett’s fumbles and talk about the good and the bad related to the findings.

In the second half of this show, Alex and I are joined by Devin Jackson for a roundtable discussion. We get the extended thoughts from him on the Steelers’ 2022 draft class from top to bottom, just as we did as part of the previous roundtables we did with Josh Carney, Jonathan Heitritter, Tom Mead, and Andrew Shaver. We discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the draft class members and even dive into a few of the undrafted free agents that the team has come to terms with.

We then close out this Monday AM show by answering a few listener questions we received via the e-mail machine.

