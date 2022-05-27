Season 12, Episode 134 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday episode, which was recorded Thursday night, Alex Kozora and I get right back into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers front office moves on the heels of Omar Khan being named the team’s new general manager.

Alex and I talk about the other hirings that are expected to happen and that includes us discussing the expected additions of Andy Weidl and Sheldon White and what the dynamics of the top of the Steelers front office might look like moving forward. We hit what we know at every angle ahead of Khan meeting the media on Friday as part of his introductory press conference.

After thoroughly discussing the Steelers front office changes, Alex and I discuss the important things to come out of the team’s first three OTA practices this past week. We spend a lot of time going over things said these past few days by tight end Pat Freiermuth and wide receiver Chase Claypool. We also talk a little about things said by tight end Zach Gentry and inside linebacker Myles Jack.

The Atlanta Falcons waived defensive lineman John Cominsky on Thursday and that results in Alex and I discuss if the Steelers might be interested in claiming the former fourth round draft pick out of Charleston.

We then close out this Friday podcast by answering several emails we received from listeners over the course of the last several days.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Front Office Updates, Freiermuth, Claypool Comments, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-may-27-episode-1572

