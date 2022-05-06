Season 12, Episode 126 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get to talking about the ongoing process related to the Pittsburgh Steelers search for a new general manager to replace the outgoing Kevin Colbert. We update the related news to that topic and how we wonder how much the scouting department will change overall in the coming weeks.

Speaking of Colbert, we go over a few things that he had to see in his media rounds that took place on Wednesday and especially comments he made about the Steelers not picking up the fifth-year option on inside linebacker Devin Bush.

In the second part of this show, Alex and I are joined by Tom Mead and Andrew Shaver for a roundtable discussion. We get the extended thoughts of both on the Steelers’ 2022 draft class from top to bottom just as we did as part of the Wednesday roundtable with Josh Carney and Jonathan Heitritter. We discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the draft class members and even dive into a few of the undrafted free agents that the team has come to terms with.

We then close out this Friday AM show by answering a few listener questions we received via the e-mail machine.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Draft Pick Roundtable, New GM Search Update, Colbert Media Rounds, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-may-6-episode-1564

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 126 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n