The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Draft Pick Roundtable, Bush Decision, Pickett 2021 Big Time Throws, Listener Emails & More

Season 12, Episode 125 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get to talking about the fifth-year option decision that the Pittsburgh Steelers made with inside linebacker Devin Bush and how the outcome was expected. We then look at the future of Bush moving into the 2022 season and beyond.

The contract numbers for new Steelers safety Damontae Kazee have surfaced so we quickly review those. From there, Alex and I discuss the 2021 “Big Throw” contextualization I have completed on new Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.

In the second part of this show, Alex and I are joined once again by Josh Carney and Jonathan Heitritter for a roundtable discussion. We get the extended thoughts of both on the Steelers 2022 draft class from top to bottom. We discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the draft class members and even dive into a few of the undrafted free agents that the team has come to terms with.

We then close out this Wednesday AM show by answering a few listener questions we received via the e-mail machine.

