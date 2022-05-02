The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 2022 Pick Talk, AFC North Draft Recap, Alex’s Roster Prediction, Listener Emails & More

Season 12, Episode 124 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right back it in reviewing the 2022 draft class that the Pittsburgh Steelers put together over the weekend.

We talk about the new Steelers wide receivers, George Pickens and Calvin Austin III, in more detail in this show and go over several key stats of each player. We also discuss the news that the Baltimore Ravens were looking to draft Austin in the fourth round.

Alex and I also quickly go over the drafts that the other three AFC North teams had over the weekend.

We discuss a few of the Steelers’ UDFA contracts in this show and if the team will pick up the fifth-year option on inside linebacker Devin Bush on Monday. We also discuss some news regarding Louis Riddick possibly getting the Steelers general manager job.

We quickly go over some aspects of the annual Steelers Depot re-draft exercise that we posted on Sunday. Moving on, Alex recaps his initial Steelers 53-man roster prediction following the 2022 NFL Draft results.

We go down quick a few different off rabbit holes in this episode so consider yourself warned.

We then close out this Monday AM show by answering a few listener questions we received via the e-mail machine.

