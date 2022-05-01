Season 12, Episode 123 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Sunday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to giving our thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers four selections that they made on Saturday to wrap up their 2022 draft. This means we talk a ton about wide receiver Calvin Austin III, fullback Connor Heyward, linebacker Mark Robinson and quarterback Chris Oladokun.

After discussing the day-three selections, Alex and I then review the 10 undrafted free agents the Steelers will sign. We also address the Steelers signing of free agent safety Damontae Kazee that happened Saturday night.

Will the Steelers add more free agents moving forward into the offseason? We address that topic and try to give some initial grades of the Steelers 2022 draft class not even 24 hours after the event has ended. We also talk about Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert stepping down late in this show.

We then close out this Sunday AM show by answering a few listener questions we received via the e-mail machine.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 2022 Day-Three Draft Selection Recaps, UDFAs, Initial Grade, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-may-1-episode-1561

