Season 12, Episode 135 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right back into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers naming Omar Khan as their new general manager. Khan held his introductory press conference on Friday, so Alex and I discuss all that he had to say during it. Khan also did a podcast interview recently that Alex and I went through thoroughly.

Alex and I go over the steelers reshaped front office and that includes a deeper look at new assistant general manager Andy Weidl and his background. Alex covers that from top to bottom.

Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward was on a podcast over the weekend, so Alex and I dive into a few things that he said. We discuss if Heyward can indeed play five more seasons or not.

What kind of stats will Steelers tight end Pat Freiermiuth put up in 2022? We discuss that topic during this show.

We look ahead to the start of the Steelers’ second week of OTA practices on this Tuesday.

We then close out this Tuesday podcast by answering several e-mails we received from listeners over the course of the last several days.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking New Steelers GM Omar Khan, Reshaped Front Office, Heyward Comments, Freiermuth Predictions, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-may-31-episode-1573

