Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Present For Second Week Of OTA Practices

The Pittsburgh Steelers second set of OTA practices are now underway on this Tuesday and wide receiver Diontae Johnson is present for them, according to several reports on Twitter.

A new face at OTAs today pic.twitter.com/VdcA1Cb0Ix — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) May 31, 2022

Johnson, who is now in the final year of his rookie contract, was not present for the Steelers first set of OTA practices last week. His absence last week led to speculation that he was boycotting OTAs this offseason because of him being unhappy with his contract situation and thus wanting an extension.

With Johnson now at OTAs, it will be interesting to see if he talks to the media these next few days. Assuming that happens, expect Johnson to be asked about his absence last week and his thoughts on his current contract situation.

Johnson is scheduled to earn $2.79 million in 2022 as a result of him qualifying for a raise in base salary due to him hitting Proven Performance Escalator stipulations in his first three seasons.

UPDATE: Johnson said on Tuesday that he’ll talk to the media next week. That’s probably a smart move on his part, really, with all the rampant yellow journalism in Pittsburgh.