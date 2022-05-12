Steelers Will Open 2022 Season At Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers will open their 2022 season on the road. Again. They’ll travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week One, according to the league announcement that was made moments ago.

The game will take place Sunday at 1 PM/EST and aired on CBS.

The regular season begins in Cincinnati. 📺 2022 NFL Schedule Release: Tonight at 8 pm ET on @nflnetwork — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2022

The Steelers are looking for revenge after being swept by the Bengals last season, including a blowout loss in the second meeting. This meeting will pit Joe Burrow against either Mitch Trubisky or perhaps rookie Kenny Pickett. If it’s the latter, it’ll be one of the most intriguing games of the week. According to the Bengals’ social media feed, it’s the first opener game ever against the Steelers.

Cincinnati opens things as six-point favorites over Pittsburgh.

Bengals -6 at home versus Steelers in Week 1 #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) May 12, 2022

It marks the eighth straight season the Steelers begin the year on the road. Pittsburgh won’t play at Heinz Field until Week Two against the New England Patriots, as the team announced moments ago.

The NFL will announce the complete league schedule tonight at 8 PM/EST.