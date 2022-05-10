Steelers Waive Three Players, Set Roster At 90

The Pittsburgh Steelers have waived three players Tuesday afternoon in order to maintain a 90-man roster after signing their 2022 undrafted free agent class. The team announced they have waived LS Rex Sunahara and LB Tegray Scales, while they have waived/injured CB Isaiah Johnson.

All three signed reserve/futures contracts with the team this offseason. Sunahara is a long and lanky long snapper out of West Virginia who bounced on and off the Steelers’ roster last year as an insurance policy to Christian Kuntz. He had previously spent time with the Miami Dolphins. Scales has been on and off the Steelers’ roster for several seasons and played in a handful of games with the team, logging 37 special teams snaps in 2020.

Johnson was a height/speed corner and former receiver who offered some offseason intrigue. He’ll revert to IR after clearing waivers and could later be released with an injury settlement, depending on the severity of the injury.

These moves make room for the ten UDFAs Pittsburgh signed following this year’s draft and gives them a 90-man roster heading into OTAs, which take place later this month. The Steelers will hold their rookie minicamp this weekend. Specifically, the moves today were made to accommodate RBs Mataeo Durant and Jaylen Warren, along with OT Jordan Tucker. Durant and Tucker received the highest bonuses of the UDFA class, each netting $15,000.