Steelers To Host Patriots In 2022 Home Opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced they’ll be hosting the New England Patriots for their 2022 home opener. While it won’t take place in Week One, it’ll be the year’s first game at Heinz Field. This one will take place Week Two, Sunday afternoon kickoff at 1 PM/EST on CBS.

Pittsburgh, along with the other 31 teams, made the announcement moments ago as part of the league’s release schedule.

See you at @heinzfield on September 18th for our home opener! 📺 2022 NFL Schedule Release: Tonight at 8 pm ET on @nflnetwork — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2022

Pittsburgh last faced New England in 2019, a 33-3 Week One loss in Foxborough. They last played the Pats at home in 2018, beating Tom Brady and company 17-10. This matchup will pit second-year QB Mac Jones against whoever the Steelers end up starting, either Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.

Being away from Heinz Field for Week One is nothing new to the Steelers. This makes eight straight seasons the team has begun the year away from home, the fifth longest streak since the 1970 merger. The Pittsburgh Pirates playing at home that Sunday is likely one reason why the league is again putting the Steelers on the road. According to credible schedule leaks, the Steelers will travel to Cincinnati and take on the Bengals in Week One.