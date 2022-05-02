Steelers To Hold Rookie Minicamp May 13-15

The Pittsburgh Steelers will hold their 2022 rookie minicamp two weekends from now, taking place May 13th through the 15th. The team made the announcement a short time ago.

Pittsburgh almost always holds their minicamp two weekends after the NFL draft so this date was expected.

It will be the first time to see the Steelers’ rookie class in action, including and highlighted by Pitt’s Kenny Pickett. Undrafted players, tryouts, and first-year players (typically players signed to offseason futures deals) will be able to attend.

The Steelers often sign one or two tryout players so the team could make some 90-man roster moves coming out of the three-day event. The NFL has lifted tryout restrictions and Pittsburgh is likely to have 15-20 names be invited on a tryout basis. That’s where LB Terence Garvin once began his football career. You can find a list of UDFAs and known tryout invites at the link here.

As Burt Lauten’s tweet notes, Mike Tomlin will speak with the media Saturday. There will also be other interviews held with the team’s rookie class.

Following the three day rookie minicamp, the team will hold their first OTA session May 24-26. Several more OTAs will take place throughout June until the team’s mandatory minicamp that runs June 14th-16th.