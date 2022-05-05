Steelers To Begin Holding Second Round Of GM Interviews

With the 2022 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror and the 90-man off-season roster all but set, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now turning their attention to the second round of interviews for the vacant General Manager’s position with Kevin Colbert’s retirement pending May 31.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Steelers are set to begin the second round of interviews with Tampa Bay’s John Spytek and Tennessee’s Ryan Cowden, among others.

Spytek was a late addition to the list of 16 names that interviewed in the first round of interviews following the end of the Steelers’ 2021 season, while Cowden was involved early on and was one of the first external candidates that interviewed in January.

Though the timing of the second round of interviews is unknown, Colbert stated following the draft on Saturday that the second round would begin when Art Rooney II felt ready to renew the search for his predecessor.

Now, at least initially, it appears that the second round of interviews will begin quickly, starting with Spytek and Cowden, as the trio of NFL Network insiders report.

Along with Spytek and Cowden, internal names like Brandon Hunt and Omar Khan, and external names like Philadelphia’s Andy Weidl, ESPN’s Louis Riddick, Indianapolis’s Morocco Brown and Ed Dodds, Green Bay’s John Wojciechowski, Los Angeles Chargers’ JoJo Wooden, Carolina’s Dan Morgan, Baltimore’s Joe Hortiz, San Francisco’s Ran Carthon, former Giants’ GM Jerry Reese, former Vikings’ GM Rick Spielman, and former Bills’ GM Doug Whaley