Steelers Sign Three More Draft Picks Friday

After announcing second-round pick George Pickens signed his rookie contract Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers have now inked the bulk of their draft class to rookie deals. According to The Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson, the team signed sixth round pick FB/TE Connor Heyward, LB Mark Robinson, and QB Chris Oladokun to four-year contracts.

Heyward, Robinson, and Oladokun were the Steelers’ final three draft picks. Heyward’s deal should total out to roughly $3.815 million with a $155k signing bonus and a $743k cap charge this year. Robinson’s deal comes to approximately $3.77 million with a $112k signing bonus and $733k cap charge. Oladokun’s numbers are smaller across the board, a deal worth about $3.75 million with a nearly $90k bonus and $727k cap charge.

Heyward is listed as a tight end and sports the position’s number, grabbing #83, but is likely to wear lots of hats along the Steelers’ offense. He’ll also need to carve out a role on special teams. While he’ll compete with FB Derek Watt, it’s possible the team keeps both on the 53-man roster to begin the year, just as they did with Will Johnson and Roosevelt Nix years ago.

Robinson is a former RB who played one year at LB with Ole Miss, registering 91 total tackles. A downhill player, he’ll have to become more comfortable in coverage. And like Heyward, he’ll need to impress Danny Smith to make the roster.

Oladokun was the second QB drafted. After playing at South Florida and Samford, he ended up at South Dakota State last season, leading the team to a deep playoff run before falling to Montana State. He has a good arm and mobility and will enter camp as the #4 on the roster.

Pickens included, the team has signed four of their seven draft picks. The only three who have yet to sign are 1st round QB Kenny Pickett, 3rd round DL DeMarvin Leal, and 4th round WR Calvin Austin III.