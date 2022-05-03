Steelers Earn An Above-Average NFL Draft Grade From CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco

Immediately after the three-day extravaganza that is the NFL Draft comes to an end, the NFL media landscape rushes to grade the respective draft classes for all 32 teams across the NFL.

More often than not, those grades end up looking rather silly in a few years, with the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2019 draft class that featured Clelin Ferrell, Josh Jacobs and Jonathan Abrams in the first round being the latest example of the immediate post-draft analysis insanity. That class for the Raiders was given an “A” immediately after the draft.

Those three selections by the Raiders in 2019 ended up not having their fifth-year options picked earlier this week. Just goes to show you how ridiculous the post-draft grades can be at times before players even take a real snap in the NFL.

Knowing that, it’s still curious to read what people think of the Steelers’ draft class. CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco believes the Steelers did a good job overall in Las Vegas, landing a number of future starters in the seven-round draft, giving the Steelers a “B” overall for their selections in the final draft of GM Kevin Colbert’s tenure.

“Getting Pickett will make this draft. There was talk they considered trading up, yet they still landed him,” Prisco writes. “I like fourth-round receiver Calvin Austin, and we know the Steelers have had success with receivers getting taken in this area.”

Aside from his stance on the team’s draft class overall, Prisco also dished his takes on the Steelers’ best and worst draft picks overall, citing Pickett as the Steelers’ best draft pick, and surprisingly George Pickens as the black and gold’s worst pick.

“It was their first pick, quarterback Kenny Pickett. He was the best quarterback in this draft, and that will play true,” Prisco writes. “He will be pushing for the job early this coming season. I didn’t love taking receiver George Pickens in the second round. He’s a big-bodied receiver, but he isn’t a burner. He also missed time with an ACL injury last year.”

Pickett could very well develop into the top quarterback in a draft class that was largely jumbled top to bottom at the position. He’s arguably the most pro-ready at the position and should be able to step in relatively quickly at the position to give the Steelers some return on investment rather quickly.

As for Pickens, he was a first-round caliber wide receiver that happened to slip to No. 52 overall largely due to his knee injury suffered last March, as well as some questionable character questions that surrounded him late in the pre-draft process. While he is a big-bodied wide receiver, he has the peed to win vertically on a consistent basis and make plays down the field.