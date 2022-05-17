Steelers Complete Second GM Interview With Omar Khan

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now completed their second interview with vice president Omar Khan for their vacant general manager position, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Steelers have only two internal candidates among the 16 that reportedly received interviews in the first phase of the team’s general manager search and they were Khan, vice president of football and business administration, and Brandon Hunt, the team’s pro scouting director.

Others to get second interviews with the Steelers so far include, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vice president John Spytek, Tennessee Titans vice president Ryan Cowden and Philadelphia Eagles vice president Andy Weidl.

Khan, 45, has been a member of the steelers front office since 2001 and has progressed up the ranks over the years. He was football administration coordinator for 2001-11. From 2011-16, he was director of football administration. Since 2016, Khan has been vice president of football and business administration.

Khan has helped the Steelers produce two Super Bowl winners as the team’s primary expert in matters relating to player contract negotiating and the NFL salary cap. Over the years, Khan has been a NFL general manager candidate several times. He interviewed with the Chicago Bears earlier this offseason and both the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans last year.

Outgoing general manager Kevin Colbert is stepping down from his role following the 2022 NFL Draft and his contract runs through the end of May. Colbert, head coach Mike Tomlin and team president Art Rooney II are all involved in the selection and interview process. Colbert has reportedly recommended all of the candidates.

As of Tuesday night, the Steelers have not announced a timeframe for making a decision on who their new general manager will be. The team will begin OTAs next Tuesday so maybe there’s chance we will know by then.