Steelers Complete 2022 Schedule Released

The NFL has unveiled complete 2022 regular season schedules, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, and we now know the order of games Pittsburgh will play this year. Their 2022 schedule is highlighted by five primetime games.

After playing preseason games against Seattle, Jacksonville, and Detroit (no more Panthers’ preseason finales), Pittsburgh will open the season at Cincinnati for a Week One Sunday afternoon game. The Steelers will open things at home the following week against the New England Patriots.

The Steelers will then face the Cleveland Browns in Week Three for their first primetime game of the season, a Thursday night contest in Cleveland. Steelers’ fans will now closely watch Deshaun Watson’s status and if he’ll face suspension prior to the season or if the NFL will wait for Watson’s civil matters to conclude, which likely won’t occur until after the year. Pittsburgh will also close out the year against the Browns in what could be a pivotal AFC North battle. That one will take place at Heinz Field.

The Steelers bye week comes in the middle of the season having Week 9 off.

Pittsburgh will play five primetime games this season, starting with that Thursday night game against the Browns. They have a Sunday nighter versus Miami Week 7 before taking on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night in Week 11 followed by a Monday night tilt at Indianapolis in Week 12. They’ll finish their primetime slate with a Christmas Eve game, a Saturday matchup, against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Other notable games on the schedule include Tom Brady’s Bucs coming to town Week Six and a Week 10 game at home versus the Saints. Pittsburgh plays on the road in back-to-back weeks twice, Weeks 7-8 and Weeks 12-13. Two of the team’s final three games (and three of their final five) are at home while the Steelers are currently slated to play either 1 PM (eleven of them) or primetime games (five of them) this year. The Browns’ finale time is TBD.

The full schedule is below.

Steelers 2022 Schedule

Week 1 – at Bengals

Week 2 – vs Patriots

Week 3 – at Browns (TNF)

Week 4 – vs Jets

Week 5 – at Bills

Week 6 – vs Buccaneers

Week 7 – at Dolphins (SNF)

Week 8 – at Eagles

Week 9 – BYE

Week 10 – vs Saints

Week 11 – vs Bengals (SNF)

Week 12 – at Colts (MNF)

Week 13 – at Falcons

Week 14 – vs Ravens

Week 15 – at Panthers

Week 16 – vs Raiders (Saturday Night)

Week 17 – at Ravens

Week 18 – vs Browns

Another listed look at the #Steelers 2022 schedule pic.twitter.com/nrcwCayrS9 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) May 13, 2022

Steelers’ Team President Art Rooney II shared his thoughts on the team schedule with Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews.