Steelers Announce Official Front Office Changes

Hours after introducing Omar Khan as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ new General Manager, his front office staff is starting to take official shape.

The Steelers officially announced Friday afternoon that Andy Wiedl has been hired as the franchise’s assistant GM, while Sheldon White has been hired as the Steelers’ Director of Pro Scouting. Dan Colbert, Kevin’s son, was also promoted to Director of College Scouting.

We have announced the following front office changes:

• Andy Weidl hired as assistant general manager

• Sheldon White hired as director of pro scouting

• Dan Colbert promoted to director of college scouting — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 27, 2022

The hirings of Weidl and White are expected, as Khan talked about the pair in his introductory press conference Friday, calling Weidl a true “Steeler guy” and credited White for his overall experience in the NFL, along with his good relationship with the former Lions’ front office executive.

White landing the Director of Pro Scouting role all but officially signifies that former Steelers’ Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt is on the move, lining up with reports Friday morning that he was joining the Philadelphia Eagles to essentially replace Weidl.

Dan Colbert’s move into the Director of College Scouting places him above Phil Kreidler in the front office. Kreidler is currently the Steelers’ College Scouting Coordinator. Colbert previously held down a College/Pro Scouting role for the Steelers before earning the promotion Friday from the black and gold.

In arguably the busiest offseason in Steelers’ history featuring so much change on the field and in the front office, things are starting to take full shape at this point in the offseason as the Steelers are in the midst of OTAs and just weeks away from mandatory minicamp.